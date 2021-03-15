Mass Highway Closures Continue in Wyoming Into Monday
It's probably easier to list the highways in Wyoming that are open than it is the ones that are closed following a record-setting winter storm over the weekend.
As of 7:30 a.m. Interstate 80 is closed entirely from Rock Springs to the Nebraska state line. It's additionally closed eastbound from Evanston to Rock Springs.
Meanwhile, Interstate 25 is closed from the Colorado state line to Buffalo.
Other closures as of 7:30 a.m. Monday include:
- US 18 - Douglas to Lusk
- US 20 - Moneta to Nebraska state line
- US 26 - Moneta to Torrington
- US 85 - Cheyenne to Newcastle
- US 287 - Colorado state line to Jackson
- WY 10 - Woods Landing and the Colorado state line
- WY 12 - Between WY 130 and Mandel Lane
- WY 34 - Bosler to Tally Ho Ranch
- WY 59 - Douglas to Edwards Road
- WY 77 - Entirely closed
- WY 93 - Douglas to end of state route
- WY 95 - Glenrock to WY 93
- WY 135 - WY 139 to Sweetwater Station
- WY 196 Kaycee to Buffalo
- WY 210 - Cheyenne to I-80 Junction
- WY 213 - I-80 to US 85
- WY 214 - I-80 to Carpenter
- WY 215 - Pine Bluffs to Albin
- WY 216 - US 85 to the Nebraska state line
- WY 220 - Casper to Independence Rock
- WY 225 - Between I-80 and Otto Rd.
- WY 230 - Woods Landing to Laramie
- WY 251 - Between Wyoming Blvd. and end of state route
- WY 258 - Mills to Evansville
- WY 270 - Guernsey to Manville
- WY 313 - Chugwater to US 85
- WY 321 - Chugwater to I-25
- WY 387 - Midwest to Pine Tree Junction
- WY 430 - Rock Springs to the Colorado state line
- WY 487 - Medicine Bow to WY 220
- WY 789 Baggs to Lander