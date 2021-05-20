Masks No Longer Required at Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies have announced that there will no longer be a mask requirement starting on Friday, May 21. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon according to 9 News.

The current capacity for Coors Field is at 42.6 percent or 21,363 people. Starting June 1, capacity at Coors Field will be increasing to 70 percent. A 70 percent capacity means 35,000 baseball fans will be allowed into the stadium.

Coors Field will be hosting the All-Star Game on July 13. Denver's Mayor, Micheal Hancock, is expecting Coors Field to be at 100 percent capacity by the time the MLB All-Star Game comes to Colorado.

The first game where masks will no longer be required by Coors Field to gain entry into the stadium will be against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting at 6:40 p.m. Currently, the Colorado Rockies are the worst team in the National League. The Rockies' current record is 15-29. At home, they have done far better than on the road. This season's home game record is currently at 13-12. The Colorado Rockies have only won two of 19 total games this season.

Source: 9 News

