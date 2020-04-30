Many Teton County Businesses to Remain Closed Until May 11

Teton County will keep a number of businesses closed into the second week of May, according to local health officials.

The announcement comes two days after Governor Mark Gordon told Wyoming businesses closed or altered under virus restrictions that they can reopen, with some conditions, on Friday.

Teton County has received variances from statewide public health orders, keeping their gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, massage parlors, tattoo and piercing shops, as well as cosmetology, electrology and esthetic services closed until May 11.

"It's not a time to let our guard down," Teton County District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell said in a statement Wednesday. "We're urging everyone in Teton County to err on the side of caution, especially those who may have more frequent interaction with others or are at higher risk."

The county requested variances based on metrics determined by state officials including the number of lab-confirmed positive cases, attack rate, rate of positive test results, number of patients admitted to St. John's Health, and current testing numbers.

Local health officials say Teton County continues to have one of the highest number of lab-confirmed cases in the state.

Teton County did not request a variance, and instead will adhere, to statewide public health order number two, which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people. That order remains in effect through May 15.