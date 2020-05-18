Man Paroled Over Coronavirus Concerns Charged in Slaying

DENVER (The Denver Post) — A man suspected of killing a woman in Denver was released from prison three weeks before the slaying due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Denver Post reports Cornelius Haney was released April 15 under powers granted to the Colorado Department of Corrections by Gov. Jared Polis.

The governor’s order aims to speed up certain releases from the prison system to lower the population amid the pandemic.

Police arrested Haney on Monday in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in an alley in east Denver on May 9.

He had a mandatory release date of Aug. 22.

States across the country are trying to reduce their prison populations to prevent outbreaks of the virus.