Man Killed in Shooting at South-Central Montana Trailhead

BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings (Mont.) Gazette,) — Carbon County officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a trailhead south of Red Lodge in south-central Montana.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan tells The Billings Gazette the shooting was reported at about 10 a.m. Wednesday about 14 miles south of Red Lodge.

He was four people were in the area, which is frequently used for hiking access. A man in his mid-40s was shot and died at the scene.

The other three people reported the shooting to the sheriff's office.

McQuillan did not say what led to the shooting. No one has been taken into custody.