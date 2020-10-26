Man Killed After Being Struck by Dump Truck on I-25 Near Douglas

A 66-year-old North Carolina man was killed Thursday night after a commercial dump truck went off Interstate 25 in blizzard conditions and struck him.

It happened around 8:05 p.m. near milepost 145, about five miles west of Douglas.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Paul Wizamiar had slid off the interstate and was outside of his pickup, which was parked on the shoulder, when a dump truck lost control on the ice, went off the interstate and struck him, pinning him between both vehicles.

The dump truck then rolled over onto its side and came to an uncontrolled rest on top of Wizamiar's pickup, according to a crash report.

The patrol says the driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.