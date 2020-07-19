Man Killed, 8 Others Wounded in Shooting in Nation’s Capital
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital say one man was killed, and eight others were wounded in a brazen Sunday afternoon shooting on a busy street in northwest Washington.
Investigators believe the shooting just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the Columbia Heights neighborhood was a targeted act of violence.
Police Chief Peter Newsham says three men opened fire on a group standing on the street in what he described as a targeted attack.
Two of the victims remained in serious condition on Sunday evening.
Police say the others had non-life-threatening injuries.
