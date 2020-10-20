A man arrested after a two-and-a-half hour standoff at a home in Evansville in November recently was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to federal court records.

Levi Massmann, who was 28 when arrested, heard the sentence handed down by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl on Sept. 24.

The 70-month prison term will be served consecutively to an 18-month prison term imposed earlier this year after Massmann violated the terms of his supervised release for a previous conviction on Feb. 18, 2014, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Massmann also had been convicted in Natrona County District Court earlier that month for felony possession of hydrocodone.

Massmann, a Mills resident, was indicted by the federal grand jury in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in July.

On Oct. 1, he filed an appeal with the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The case began on the afternoon of Nov. 9 when Evansville police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Williams and Fifth streets. Law enforcement later determined that the shots were fired from inside a house at 291 Fifth St. Bullet holes were found in a toolbox on a vehicle 75 yards away, a nearby fence and within the house itself.

Responding officers arrived and heard another gunshot, and officers from several agencies including the Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office established a perimeter.

Several nearby homes were evacuated, while other residents were told to shelter in place for the duration of the standoff.

Thompson said the suspect, later identified as Massmann, apparently was walking in the attic and fell through the ceiling. Officers then persuaded him to surrender.

Officers searched the attic, found a Glock .40-caliber pistol, loaded magazines, and a lunchbox containing jewelry, ammunition and about one-half to one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, according to federal court records.

He was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on charges including aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering, unlawful entry into an occupied structure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The case later was turned over to federal prosecutors.

