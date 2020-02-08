Man Gets 12-28 Years in Prison for Fatal Shooting in Laramie
LARAMIE (AP) — The gunman in a fatal shooting in southeast Wyoming in 2003 has been sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison.
The Laramie Boomerang reports 41-year-old Fidel Serrano was sentenced for the death of Ramon Galvan-Morales after previously pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Serrano had appeared on an FBI’s Most Wanted List while he was on the run for more than a decade.
Authorities say he killed Galvan-Morales in Laramie on May 12, 2003, a couple of days after the two had gotten into a fight at a dance in Cheyenne.
