Man Gets 12-28 Years in Prison for Fatal Shooting in Laramie

LARAMIE (AP) — The gunman in a fatal shooting in southeast Wyoming in 2003 has been sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison.

The Laramie Boomerang reports 41-year-old Fidel Serrano was sentenced for the death of Ramon Galvan-Morales after previously pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Serrano had appeared on an FBI’s Most Wanted List while he was on the run for more than a decade.

Authorities say he killed Galvan-Morales in Laramie on May 12, 2003, a couple of days after the two had gotten into a fight at a dance in Cheyenne.