Man Dies From Injuries 5 Days After Wyoming Crash

A man who was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Jackson earlier this month has died, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, near milepost 12.4 on Wyoming 22.

The patrol says 57-year-old Idaho resident Kyle Covell was headed west when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and rolled his Toyota 4Runner into a traffic control boulder.

Covell, who was wearing his seat belt, was flown to an Idaho hospital and died from his injuries five days later.

The patrol says speed possibly contributed to the crash.

Teton Science Schools has created a GoFundMe account to support Covell's family with unexpected expenses.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the page had raised $1,675 of its $2,000 goal.

