Man Charged in Natrona County with Strangulation, Bond Set at 75K Cash Only

A 39-year old man appeared by video conference in Natrona County Circuit Court for an initial appearance before Judge Michael Patchen on Monday, July 31.

Ryan Bressler heard two sets of charges:

The first set alleges that he was driving under suspension--recklessly, had no insurance, and was in possession of a controlled substance.

The second set of charges include strangulation, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as well as domestic battery, a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail.

To the first set of charges, Bressler pleaded not guilty. A trial will take place at a later date.

Since the second set include a felony, the judge did not take a plea. It will be set for a preliminary hearing in the next 10-20 days.

Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache recommended the judge set bond at $5,000 for the first set of charges and $75,000 cash only due to Bressler's previous criminal history, which is not limited to two prior DUIs, reckless driving, eluding, and possession of methamphetamine.

Patchen agreed.

The investigation began on July 8 after officers were dispatched to a reported assault. When they arrived, the alleged victim was bleeding from the mouth. An affidavit states that her clothing was ripped and there was obvious bruising on her face, neck, arms, and legs.

In an interview with the victim, officers were told that she and Bressler were in an argument when he grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The victim claims he got on top of her and began to strike her with open palms and strangle her for about one hour.

The allegations say that Bressler would strangle her until she was about to pass out, then taunt her to breathe before continuing again.

An officer observed marks consistent with the victim statement.

Within four hours from the initial report coming in, officers called Bressler asking him to come to the police station. Bressler told them he would be there in 30-45 minutes, but never showed up.

---

In 2020, K2Radio reported on the same man after police say he stold more than $1,700 worth of cigarettes from behind a Loaf N' Jug counter in October 2019 as the store clerk called the police.

Bressler was then charged with felony shoplifting.

An affidavit alleged that Bressler and a female accomplice went into the Centennial Loaf and Jug in Casper around 2:30 a.m. and took several items from the shelves. They then took them to the counter and attempted to get a refund for them.

Court documents say that when the clerk denied the refund, Bressler and the woman asked the clerk if he would be interested in traveling to Denver with them to make a pornographic video for $5,000.

"(The clerk) became uncomfortable and nervous, and went into the store office to call police," an officer wrote in the affidavit. "When (the clerk) emerged from the office, Bressler and (the woman) were gone."

Later that morning, a manager arrived at the store and noticed a case of cigarettes was missing from behind the counter. The manager reviewed surveillance footage and observed Bressler taking the cigarettes from behind the counter and carrying them out of the store.

---

In 2016 he was also charged with shoplifting and larceny. K2 Radio reported that Bressler would go to storeslike Wal-Mart, Sam's Club and Best Buy, and would take various items off of the shelf, and try to return them for a refund.

In some cases, he would take pictures of discarded receipts, then go into the store, find the item and return it.

Sometimes he received gift cards in exchange, and he would take those to check cashing stores to get money.

An anonymous source alerted police to what was going on, and loss-prevention officers at the stores eventually caught on to what he was doing.

Investigators learned that Bressler had been arrested by Mills Police on an unrelated criminal charge, and when interviewed about his shoplifting and larceny activities, he acknowledged them and said he would later plead guilty.