Man Arrested for Setting Dumpsters on Fire in Downtown Cheyenne

A 26-year-old transient is behind bars after allegedly setting fire to six dumpsters in downtown Cheyenne Wednesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the dumpsters -- located in the 2400 block of Pioneer Avenue, the 500 block of W. 24th Street, the 300 block of E. Lincolnway, the 100 block of W. 21st Street, the 500 block of W. 19th Street and at the intersection of 18th Street and Pioneer Avenue -- were set on fire between 6 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Farkas says one of the dumpster fires also ignited the garage of a nearby residential complex, but she couldn't say which one or what damage the fire caused.

She says the suspect, Christopher Johnson, was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on one count of first-degree arson and five counts of fourth-degree arson.