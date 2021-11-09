WATCH: Man Arrested After 120 MPH Chase From Pine Bluffs to Burns

A 30-year-old Aurora, Colorado man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Laramie County, at one point reaching speeds of 120 mph, according to Pine Bluffs police.

Chief Chance Walkama says it all started around 1:30 p.m. after Emetric Lamar Carpenter, who had run out of gas on Interstate 80, was caught stealing cans of gasoline out of a resident's work truck.

"(Carpenter) was on his way back up to the vehicle when the officer came up behind him," said Walkama. "He jumped in the vehicle and took off and that's what started the pursuit."

"They went down the interstate, through Burns, and I guess there was a deputy that was on patrol at Egbert, or that area right around there, and so that deputy joined in the pursuit backing up our officer and the highway patrol I guess helped kind of position him off trying to set up spike strips on different points of Burns," Walkama added. "But the driver, Emetric, he ran out of gas in front of the TA and that's where he was apprehended."

Walkama says Carpenter was cited with theft, eluding, running a stop sign, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and speeding through a school zone.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the pursuit.

