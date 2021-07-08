Federal prosecutors say a Fremont County man led Yellowstone park rangers on a wild chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

Authorities additionally allege Roderick B. Tillman Jr. did so while driving drunk.

According to documents filed in United States Federal Court in Wyoming, Tillman is charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct (threatening behavior), interfering with agency functions, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving and open container.

All of the charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to six months behind bars,

Tillman has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

Get our free mobile app

According to a criminal complaint, rangers were notified of a vehicle accident in the Grant area just before midnight Monday. One of the drivers, later identified as Tillman, was reportedly being belligerent at the scene.

The caller further advised Tillman was throwing "stuff" at someone before leaving the scene in a red Buick Le Sabre with Fremont County license plates.

Not long after, an officer located the vehicle near Isa Lake and attempted to stop it. However, Tillman fled authorities.

The complaint further alleges that at one point Tillman stopped due to traffic and officers attempted to order Tillman out of the vehicle with their guns drawn, but he fled the scene again.

In the complaint, rangers allege that Tillman reached speeds in excess of 100 mph where the speed limit was set at 45 mph. He also allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and nearly ran several cars off the road, narrowly avoiding head-on collisions.

Eventually, Tillman went onto a dirt road before losing control of his vehicle and crashing.

"I exited my vehicle with other rangers and began giving verbal commands to Tillman who was still in the car," a ranger writes in the complaint. "He was given these commands several times and remained in the vehicle, either unwilling or unable to comply. His speech was slurred and his verbal responses were incoherent and inconsistent.

"He stated, 'You did this to me,' and 'I'm drunk' on the scene, repeatedly talking about 'your ancestors,' rape and Christopher Columbus."

According to the complaint, officers could smell alcohol coming from Tillman. He was also reportedly drooling.

Rangers say they found an open Corona hard seltzer, a Crown Royal Apple whiskey bottle along with 12 prescription pain killer tablets in Tillman's vehicle.