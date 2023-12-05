Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Wife and 10-Month-Old Son Faces the Death Penalty if Convicted, Mental Competency Hearing Scheduled

“The murders of Kali Randall and her unborn baby are arguably the most horrific crimes committed in Teton County in recent history,” said the Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith.

48-year-old Jeremy Albert Best was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his wife Kali Randall and her unborn child. Law enforcement found Randall dead outside of her home with multiple gunshot wounds in the side and chest. She was six months pregnant.

Best is also alleged to have taken his 10-month-old child, the subject of an Amber Alert just before 5:00 a.m. on Monday in Wyoming. Best was later found by hunters sleeping on the side of the road in Idaho. His son, Zeke Best, was deceased at the scene. At this time, it has not been announced what caused Zeke's death, but an autopsy is being performed.

Jeremy Best appeared by video for his initial arraignment before Judge Jason Walker in Moscow, Idaho on Monday. He was fidgety and scratching at his face, at times shaking his head as if to say 'no'. At the end of the hearing, it looked like Best flashed a 'rock on' hand signal to the camera after the judge granted a mental competency hearing for the suspect.

He is currently being held without bond, meaning he cannot bail out of jail unless a judge decides to give him one. If convicted, Best faces the death penalty.

