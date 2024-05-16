Uncovering The Fentanyl Crisis: DEA Seizes Record Amounts In Rocky Mountain Region

Fentanyl continues to be the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

In 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized nationally more than 77 million fentanyl pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. Across the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division – comprised of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Montana – the DEA seized a record of more than 3.6 million fentanyl pills. Through the first quarter of 2024, the DEA is on pace to surpass the previous record.

The fentanyl trade is extremely profitable for the Mexican Cartels who continue to flood the nation and the Rocky Mountain region with their poison.

Fentanyl pills are manufactured in Mexico for as little two cents per pill, yet can sell for upwards of $60 per pill in Wyoming and other American states.

Fentanyl is estimated to be a multi-billion-dollar enterprise for the Mexico-based cartels. The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel are most responsible for the supply of fentanyl across the United States and the resulting epidemic of drug poisonings.

During the week of May 13, 2024, the DEA, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) launched an operation code-named “Operation Cash Out” – focused on the one thing which the cartels care most about: their money. Across our four states, investigators contacted approximately 200 money service businesses (MSBs) and financial institutions seeking cooperation and collaboration in investigating the movement of the cartels’ proceeds. In addition to this outreach, DEA continues to target the illicit financial activities of the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel through investigations focusing on their bulk cash smuggling and money laundering networks.

According to Mexico’s Central Bank, Banxico, more than $63 billion in remittances were sent to Mexico in 2023. More than 96% of the money arriving in Mexico was sent from the United States. While there is no solid estimate on the percentage of these funds attributable to illegal activity – specifically drug trafficking – with the Mexican drug cartels overseeing a multi-billion dollar drug trade, it is not insignificant.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, and with a limitless supply of precursor chemicals originating in China and destined for Mexico, the Mexico-based cartels can produce an endless supply. No matter how much fentanyl we seize, they can make more,” said David Olesky, Acting Special Agent in Charge for DEA’s Rocky Mountain Field Division. “The only thing they care about is their money. This interagency operation intends to target the networks and seize their assets through building stronger relationships with the private sector financial community.”

Rocky Mountain HIDTA Executive Director Keith Weis: “Right now there is an urgency in slowing down the flow of deadly illicit fentanyl into the region to help save lives. Rocky Mountain HIDTA-supported task forces seized almost 9.8 million dosage units of fentanyl last year – a 50% increase over the previous year – and there are no signs the availability of the powerful narcotic slowing down,” Weis said. “Operation Cash Out is an important strategy because working with money service businesses (MSBs) throughout the region will help law enforcement potentially identify and seize illegal profits gained from fentanyl distribution. It can ultimately disrupt the most significant drug trafficking organizations impacting our Rocky Mountain communities.”

The Rocky Mountain HIDTA is a counter narcotics program administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and directly supports law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, local, and tribal levels. RMHIDTA consists of 28 individual task forces, totaling more than 130 agencies in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Special Agent in Charge Andy Tsui: “IRS Criminal Investigation will continue to assist our law enforcement partners in combating fentanyl by stopping the flow of drug money. This federal, state, and local collaboration is a great example of our commitment to combating this deadly threat.”

DEA has responded to this unprecedented threat with unprecedented action. DEA’s mission is to save American lives by defeating the two cartels most responsible for the vast majority of fentanyl that is flooding our country: the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel. Inter-Agency “Operation Cash Out” is part of the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division’s “Operation Contact to Combat” – a pro-active DEA initiative aimed at combating the trafficking of fentanyl by contacting members of the private sector financial community in pursuit of the financial proceeds from them fentanyl trade.

