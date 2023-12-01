Male Transported After Casper Wreck off of King Blvd

An adult male was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center after a single vehicle crash off of King Boulevard this morning. According to Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Amber Freestone, investigators believe the cause of the crash was related to a medical condition.

The man is currently conscious and coherent. There have been no signs of intoxication.

Freestone says they believe he was traveling west on King by the river when he went through a field, rolled the pickup, and landed in shallow water on the bank of the river right-side-up.