Make-A-Wish Celebrates Granting 37 Wishes, the Most Wishes Ever Granted in a Single Year

It was a good year for Make-A-Wish. The organization celebrated a huge milestone last Saturday in the M building after granting 37 wishes -- the most wishes they've granted in a single year. With over a month to go and several wishes in progress, their record-breaking-wish-count will grow even bigger.

The record-breaking wish was granted to a 15-year old Casper girl named ALyx. Her wish for a horse trailer was granted the same week she rang the bell commemorating her completion of cancer treatment.

Make-A-Wish says that statistically, Wyoming children are diagnosed with critical illnesses once a week. Many of them are not referred to Make-A-Wish because of the misconception that only terminal conditions qualify for a wish. However, the organization is bringing light to this and letting people know that there are several qualifying conditions.

“This year, more kids than ever got to experience the hope and joy that only a wish can bring. Something like this doesn’t just happen; it took so many people to make each and every one of these wishes possible. I am just so grateful for our community and what they will do for our wish kids,” says Make-A-Wish Wyoming CEO, Morgan Poloncic.

In a written statement, Make-A-Wish Wyoming thanks its staff and donors for going above and beyond to help kids.

“We are excited to break this record, but our work is far from done. Currently, we have 38 wishes we are working to grant across the state, and every dollar truly makes a difference. You may not remember donating $10 to Make-A-Wish Wyoming 10 years from now, but the child whose wish was made possible because of it will never forget it. Every child battling a critical illness deserves to experience the hope and joy that comes from having their greatest wish come true,” says Poloncic.