Lummis & Cheney Offer Support of Mississippi Abortion Ban

With a monumental Supreme Court decision on the horizon regarding abortion laws, including the potential of overturning the famous Roe v. Wade ruling, Wyoming's leaders have offered their support of a pro-life decision from the Supreme Court.

Get our free mobile app

The Supreme Court on Wednesday met to offer arguments on Mississippi's abortion law, which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"Such a ruling would be flatly at odds with what the court has said was the central holding of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion and prohibited states from banning the procedure before fetal viability, or around 23 weeks," The New York Times reported.

The six justices argued for close to two hours on Wednesday, and will meet privately to actually vote on the matter. Typically, it takes months before decisions of this magnitude are announced.

For the time being, both Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, as well as Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis have voiced their opinions on the matter.

"When I was practicing law, I helped birth mothers match with couples looking to adopt," Senator Lummis wrote on her Facebook page. "There is nothing like placing a baby in an adoptive mother's arms. I'm grateful for every mother who has chosen life to make miracles like that possible."

Lummis then hashtagged her post: #prolife, #EmpowerWomenPromoteLife.

Similarly, Congresswoman Cheney posted to her Twitter page.

"Every life is valuable," Cheney wrote. "We must never stop fighting for the unborn and the sanctity of life."