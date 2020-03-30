Lucky Few Spot Grand Teton Grizzly Days Before Park Closes

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Grizzly bears are emerging from their dens in Grand Teton National Park.

A handful of people spotted one well-known bear known as Bruno a few days before the park in northwestern Wyoming closed indefinitely.

Photographer Jack Bayles says he saw the big male bear on Saturday.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton closed Tuesday to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Bayles tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he heard Bruno was out of his den and joined others who'd come from as far away as California to look for Bruno.

Grizzlies in the region usually begin emerging from their dens in late February.