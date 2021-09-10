Liz Cheney to Trump & Challenger: ‘Bring It’

With the recent announcement that former president and reality tv star Donald Trump has chosen to endorse Harriet Hageman as the challenger to Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's seat in the Senate, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has just two words for 'em:

Bring it.

Cheney put herself in the crosshairs of Trump when she voted to impeach the former president for his perceived involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack. She is also one of only two Republicans to join the House committee seeking to further investigate the January 6 attack.

Despite the alienation from her own party, Cheney has remained steadfast in her criticism of Trump, continuing to engage in a war of words with the former president.

Most recently, during his endorsement of Hageman (an attorney who previously worked for Congresswoman Cheney), Trump had the following to say:

''I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney. Harriet is a fourth-generation daughter of Wyoming, a very successful attorney, and has the support and respect of a truly great U.S. Senator, Wyoming’s own Cynthia Lummis. Harriet Hageman adores the Great State of Wyoming, is strong on Crime and Borders, powerfully supports the Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will fight for Election Integrity and Energy Independence (which Biden has already given up). Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!''

In response, Cheney took to Twitter and cut right to the point.