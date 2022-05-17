Liz Cheney Says House Republicans ‘Enable White Nationalism, White Supremacy, and Anti-Semitism’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney continues to draw the ire of many of her Republican contemporaries, because she refuses to hold back when it comes to her criticisms; even those of her own party.

Of course, Cheney first made herself persona non grata to many Republicans when she voted to impeach President Trump for his perceived role in the January 6. 2021 Capitol Insurrection. That decision led to a war of words with the former president and it also led to Cheney taking a co-chair position with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Cheney was even censured by her own party, due to her feud with Trump, but it still has not stopped her from calling out her peers when she deems it necessary.

Such was the case this week when, after a tragic shooting in buffalo that left 10 people dead and 3 injured, it was reported that the shooter was a self-proclaimed "white supremacist."

The suspected shooter, Payton S. Gendron, published a 180-page manifesto that detailed his ideologies.

"The pages repeat a series of white supremacist ideologies, including a racist conspiracy theory known as "the great replacement," in an attempt to justify his plan to target and murder African Americans," NPR reported.

Now, as Fox News correspondents like Tucker Carlson (who is a proponent of 'the great replacement theory' that the shooter declared as his mantra) are calling the shooter "mentally ill," instead of a "racist, white supremacist" Congresswoman Cheney has once again decided to plant her feet in the ground and call out her contemporaries.

Taking to Twitter, Cheney called out the House GOP.

"The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and antisemitism," Cheney wrote. "History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them."