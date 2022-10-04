Liz Cheney Offers Wishes for ‘A Blessed and Meaningful Yom Kippur’

October 4 marked what many believe to be the holiest day in all of Judaism and Samaritanism - Yom Kippur, and Liz Cheney took a moment to honor the holiday and wish its believers well.

Yom Kippur, according to the History Channel, "is considered the most important holiday of the Jewish faith. Falling in the month of Tishrei, it marks the culmination of the 10 Days of Awe, a period of introspection and repentance that follows Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year."

The website noted that 2022's version of Yom Kippur begins on Tuesday evening and ends on Wednesday evening.

"According to tradition, it is on Yom Kippur that God decides each person’s fate, so Jews are encouraged to make amends and ask forgiveness for sins committed during the past year," the History Channel stated. "The holiday is observed with a 25-hour fast and a special religious service."

Liz Cheney, Wyoming's lone congresswoman, took to her social media pages to offer well wishes to the country's Jewish population. According to NJOP, as of 2019 there are only 1,150 Jews in Wyoming.

Cheney has had a relationship with the AIPAC(American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and actually met with the group in August, after they endorsed Cheney's ultimately failed reelection bid.

“It was wonderful to meet with local AIPAC members at the Jackson Hole Jewish Community Center,” Cheney wrote on her Twitter page. “I will never waver in my support for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship and Israel’s right to defend herself.”

Marshall Wittmann, a spokesperson for AIPAC echoed her sentiments.

“We appreciate both the opportunity to meet with Rep. Cheney and her strong support for the U.S.-Israel relationship during her entire career in public service,” Wittman told Jewish Insider.

So it's not surprising that Cheney would take a moment to honor those who observe such an important Jewish holiday.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and meaningful Yom Kippur to those at home and around the world," Cheney wrote on her social media pages. "G'mar Chatima Tovah!"

The latter statement is the customary greeting offered on Yom Kippur and, in English, it means 'May you be sealed in the Book of Life.'

Responses to her message were mixed, with some thanking Cheney for the sentiment, and others making fun of her for it.

"I don't know why this makes me laugh," Twitter user Tim Johnides wrote.

Conversely, user Brian Nelson wrote that Cheney was 'Admired by many! Please believe. God bless you and keep you in His loving grip."

Facebook commenters were also mixed, with many calling her 'Lizard,' a nickname offered by former president Donald Trump, with whom Cheney has been in a constant war of attrition.

Still, she had her supporters there, too.

"Liz,, I’m always being a democrat in Texas but, without a doubt I would vote for you in a presidential election," Fede Palafox wrote. "Go Liz. I admire you for standing for what is right for America, you are a true patriot."

Whatever the response, Cheney was, at the time of this writing, the only major elected official from Wyoming who chose to speak to her Jewish constituents on what is, to them, the holiest day of the year.