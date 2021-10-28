Liz Cheney Calls out Tucker Carlson & Fox News for ‘Spreading Lies’

Amid a newly released promotional video from Tucker Carlson announcing his new special that will be aired on Fox Nation, Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has called out the host, as well as Fox News itself, for "spreading lies."

Carlson released the promo video late last night and it appears to be a propaganda type special that promises to deliver "the true story" of what happened on January 6.

The video calls the events of that day 'The War on Terror 2.0' and called it 'The Plot Against the People.'

The film is called 'Patriot Purge.'

Commentators in the promo argue that "The left is hunting the right, sticking them in Guantanamo Bay for American citizens, leaving them there to rot."

The main takeaway from the propaganda-like promotional video is that Carlson is hinting that January 6 was actually a 'False Flag Operation.'

The dictionary defines 'False Flag' as "a hostile or harmful action (such as an attack) that is designed to look like it was perpetrated by someone other than the person or group responsible for it."

The conspiracy theory that the January 6 attack was a 'False Flag' is not a new one.

"Fox News, right-wing websites and Republican lawmakers are promoting a new false flag conspiracy that the FBI orchestrated the deadly assault on the US Capitol," CNN reported. "The haywire theory originated from an article published Monday by Revolver News, a right-wing website. From there, it was picked up by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who used his opening segment on Tuesday night to slam the FBI, saying it played a role in the January 6 attack." Many Republican lawmakers quickly started promoting this theory. "They entered the article into the congressional record, tweeted about the Fox News segment, condemned the FBI agents who supposedly 'organized and participated' in the Capitol attack, and demanded answers from the FBI director."

Now, it looks as though Carlson is doubling down on his claims, and Fox News is giving him the platform to do it.

Because of this, Liz Cheney has taken to Twitter to voice her opinion on the matter.

"It appears that Fox News is giving Tucker Carlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6," Cheney wrote on her personal Twitter page. "As Fox News knows, the election wasn't stolen and January 6 was not a 'false flag.'"

Cheney tagged Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch, as well as Jay Wallace, Suzanna Scott, and Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

Cheney is, of course, the vice-chair of the January 6 Select Committee created by Nancy Pelosi to find out the truth of what happened on that fateful day in January.

Cheney issued a statement when it was announced she had been named vice chair.

"We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete," Cheney said. "Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day. I have accepted the position of Vice-Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal."

It would make sense, then, that Cheney would take umbrage with the narrative that Tucker Carlson is trying to impose on his viewing audience.

Carlson's 3-part series is scheduled to air on November 1.

5 people died because of the events that took place on January 6.