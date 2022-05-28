Live Updates: Donald Trump ‘Save America Rally’ at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper

Thousands have gathered at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper for Donald Trump's 'Save America' Rally, in which the former president and many of his friends, family members, and professional colleagues spoke on a variety of topics and, most importantly, endorsed Harriet Hageman as the Republican Congress member for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Every speaker who took the stage received a thunderous ovation from the crowd, which included people from Wyoming, Florida, Texas, Colorado, California, Montana, and more.

Indeed, people like Mike Lindell, the 'My Pillow Guy,' the wife of Foster Friess, former Wyoming politicians and more set the stage for the 45th President, his son, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and more.

After a brief prayer and the national anthem, the show got started and immediately speakers began extolling the virtues of Harriet Hageman while decrying Liz Cheney and her bid for re-election.

Colorado visitors will have recognized their Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, who had all the zeal and energy of a Southern Baptist preacher.

After a short break, in which the crowd decided to throw an impromptu dance party, Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Representative Elise Stefanik, and Representative Jim Jordan all appeared via satelite to offer their endorsements of Harriet Hageman.

Each one pointed out that Hageman actually lived in Wyoming, as opposed to Congresswoman Cheney who, they offered, actually lived in Virginia and, as they put it, spent most of her time in Washington.

Following those video presentations, there was another break, and then the Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman took the stage.

"We are fed up," Hageman told the roaring crowd.

She stated that Republicans, Wyomingites, were fed up with the Biden Administration, with CRT and, of course, with Liz Cheney.