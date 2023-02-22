LIST: Casper Area Business Closings for Thursday, Feb. 23rd, 2023

Continued winter storm conditions are already prompting some business closing announcements for Thursday Feb. 23rd, 2023. Here is the list of businesses that will be closed Thursday.

This list will be updated continually throughout the day.

*Submissions are listed in the order they are received.*

City & Schools:

NCSD - Virtual Learning Day

Montessori School of Casper

Prince of Peace Preschool

Sunnyside Daycare and Preschool

Tender hearts learning daycare

Excel Academy Private School is virtual

Kids Kampus

Business Closings:

Keefe's Flowers

The Senior Centers in Casper, Evansville, and Mills

Crescent Moon Co

Stirling Skin Care Clinic

Kids Works

ReFabb4Less

71 Soil and Stone

The Self Help Center’s office will be closed on Thursday, but the 24-hour crisis line, at (307) 235-2814, will remain open for those in need of help.

Kintsugi Psychiatry LLC will be closed

The Science Zone

Wind City Eye Care - Delayed opening 2/23 @12:30 pm

Community Action Partnership and Healthcare for the Homeless

Casper Women's Care, PC

GRID 307

Knife River

POSH Boutique & Women’s Consignment

Activity Closings:

The Science Zone - Family STEAM night from 4-7 will be canceled

January 2023 Central Wyoming Snow Issues