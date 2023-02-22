LIST: Casper Area Business Closings for Thursday, Feb. 23rd, 2023
Continued winter storm conditions are already prompting some business closing announcements for Thursday Feb. 23rd, 2023. Here is the list of businesses that will be closed Thursday.
This list will be updated continually throughout the day.
*Submissions are listed in the order they are received.*
City & Schools:
- NCSD - Virtual Learning Day
- Montessori School of Casper
- Prince of Peace Preschool
- Sunnyside Daycare and Preschool
- Tender hearts learning daycare
- Excel Academy Private School is virtual
- Kids Kampus
Business Closings:
- Keefe's Flowers
- The Senior Centers in Casper, Evansville, and Mills
- Crescent Moon Co
- Stirling Skin Care Clinic
- Kids Works
- ReFabb4Less
- 71 Soil and Stone
- The Self Help Center’s office will be closed on Thursday, but the 24-hour crisis line, at (307) 235-2814, will remain open for those in need of help.
- Kintsugi Psychiatry LLC will be closed
- The Science Zone
- Wind City Eye Care - Delayed opening 2/23 @12:30 pm
- Community Action Partnership and Healthcare for the Homeless
- Casper Women's Care, PC
- GRID 307
- Knife River
- POSH Boutique & Women’s Consignment
Activity Closings:
- The Science Zone - Family STEAM night from 4-7 will be canceled