Let’s Taco ‘Bout Mex, Baby (at David Street Station)

Though Cinco de Mayo has come and gone for another year, that doesn't mean you still can't get your Cinco de Yummo on, because Taco Fest at the David Street Station is back again this year.

On Saturday, May 8th, David Street Station, in partnership with Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, is offering a cacophony of tacophony (we're almost done with the puns, we promise) from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Though presale tickets have been sold out, day-of tickets are still on sale, for $20 per person. That $20 gets you what could be, if you so choose, a three-hour tour (thank you, Gilligan) into some of the best tacos that Casper has to offer. Tacos from restaurants like Eggington's, Wyoming Rib & Chop House, La Cocina, Bohemian Burrito, and more will be offered all day.

"Each ticket will allow guests to try six tacos of their choice, along with a option to vote for their favorite taco," a representative from the David Street Station said. "The winning restaurant will receive an awesome 'People's Choice' trophy custom made by Kustom Koncepts. Not to mention, live music from Bret Andrew, cold beer, chips and salsa, and an AWESOME Traeger Grill raffle generously donated by Rocky Mountain Discount Sports."

For more information, visit the David Street Station website, or check out their Facebook page.

