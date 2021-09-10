LCSD1 Sees 82 COVID-19 Cases in Four Days, 449 in Quarantine

Laramie County School District 1 saw 82 positive COVID-19 cases during the four-day school week, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

Since classes began on Aug. 23, 1,137 students and staff have been quarantined. Currently, one staff member and 448 students are in quarantine.

Additionally, LCSD1 has seen more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases since Aug. 23 and currently has 98 active cases.

Due to the numbers as well as the county being at high risk for community transmission, LCSD1 on Thursday began requiring all students and staff to mask up indoors.

Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo says the mask mandate will continue as long as the county remains at high or substantial risk of community transmission, as designated through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.