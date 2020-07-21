Lawmakers Call for Military Changes After Soldier’s Death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress are joining advocates for women in calling for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment.

The demands follow the death of a soldier investigators believe was killed and dismembered by someone stationed at the same Texas base.

Congresswomen from Texas and California joined about a dozen other women Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

Many held signs bearing the name Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found earlier this month following her disappearance in April from Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas.

Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas says Guillen was too afraid of retaliation to file any sort of report.