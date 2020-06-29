Law Enforcement to Watch for Impaired Drivers on July 4th Weekend

Natrona County law enforcement will be out in force as part of an impaired driving enforcement operation during the Independence Day weekend from Thursday through Sunday, according to a prepared statement from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“If you drink, do not drive for any reason. law enforcement personnel are going to be actively searching for impaired drivers,” Natrona County Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Ellis said in the prepared statement.

“If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact Natrona County law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life. Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.” Ellis said.

During the Independence Day holiday in 2019, there were two alcohol-involved crashes, one of which resulted in injury.

Law enforcement agencies recommend the following:

Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing to get home safely.

Use Natrona County Safe Ride. Just ask your bartender or server or call (307) 266-7233.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Natrona County law enforcement or dial 911.

If a friend is about to drink and drive, take away their keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.

