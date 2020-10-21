Latest Forecast: High of 11 in Casper Sunday, Snow Through Weekend

National Weather Service forecasters are calling for single-digit temperatures in the Casper area and snow through most of the weekend.

Wednesday's weather with highs into the 60s is expected to give way to a low of 26 into the night. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 40%.

On Thursday, forecasters say it's only going to get up to 29 degrees there's a 90% chance of snow with between 1 to 3 inches possible.

More snow is expected to hit the area on Saturday, which is expected to see a high of around 40.

Saturday night could see rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., with rain turning to snow after then. It could get as cold as 4 degrees.

Forecasters say a high of 11 is expected Sunday and there's an 80% chance it's going to snow. That night, it temperatures could dip to 2 degrees.

More snow and cold temperatures are possible to start off the week.