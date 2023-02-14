Natrona County Commissioners Offering Three Scholarships for Casper Students

The Natrona County Commissioners' Office has announced that they are offering three scholarships to Casper student 2023-2024 academic year. It is also offering one renewal scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.

"The recipient may elect to attend either the University of Wyoming or a community college as a full time student and must have a cumulative grade point average of 2.5," a release from the Commissioners' Office stated. "This scholarship is for tuition only and must be requested by the student each year. Once awarded, scholarships are paid and administered through the University of Wyoming's Office of Financial Aid."

To apply for the scholarship, prospective applicants can visit the Natrona County website, or they can call the University of Wyoming Financial Aid Office at 307-766-2116.

Applications must be turned in by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023.