Las Vegas Gets Coveted Super Bowl Spot After Years of Effort

Las Vegas will be playing for attention in a place it once was banned when tourism officials roll out an ad featuring an updated “What happens, only happens here” slogan during the run-up to the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday.

A publicity blitz surrounding the new phrase was toned down last week following the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

The 30-second spot updates a “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” campaign.

The relationship between the NFL and Las Vegas has changed direction since the league cited a policy against gambling and banned a Las Vegas ad during the 2003 Super Bowl.