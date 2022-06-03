Larimer County Deputy Shoots And Kills Man Wanted For Felonies

The shooting death of a man who was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with Larimer County deputies is under investigation.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began late Wednesday afternoon when parole officials asked deputies to arrest a man wanted on a pair of felony warrants.

At a little before 5 p.m., deputies started watching his house on Chinook lane just outside of Fort Collins. At 8:12 p.m., the suspect was seen in a vehicle leaving the home. Deputies tried to stop him, but he drove away.

A car chase followed, but deputies broke off the chase as the car drove into Fort Collins. But when they went back to the house a little later, the car the suspect had been in was parked there again.

At 9:05 p.m. the suspect and a woman got into the car and drove away with the woman at the wheel.

Deputies stopped the car soon after, and the woman obeyed commands to get out of the car and she was taken to a safe location. But the suspect stayed in the vehicle and was seen holding a gun, according to the post. He refused to get out and fired a shot at deputies from inside the car.

A deputy shot back, and the man remained inside the car. the Larimer County All Hazards/Crisis Response team was called to the scene, as well as a drone to look inside the vehicle.

He was eventually removed and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.