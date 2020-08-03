Large Fire Burning Near Poison Spider Road West of Casper; 100+ Acres Impacted

Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire near Poison Spider Road west of Casper.

According to Natrona County Fire District Chief Brian Oliver, "We have the fire knocked down and are about 70% contained at this time. Not sure on size but around 100 or more acres. We have several crews on scene including a 10 person fire module from Michigan."

The cause of the wildland fire is undetermined at this point.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

The Natrona County Fire District urges the public to avoid the area as crews are continuing to fight the fire.