In observance of National Police Week across the country at least two Wyoming police departments are giving away blue lights to allow people to publicly show that they "back the blue."

According to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund website:

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others

The Laramie Police Department posted this video on their Facebook page:

Meanwhile, Rock Springs Police posted the following graphic on the RSPD Facebook page:

