Wyoming Fallen Law Enforcement Officers To Be Honored On Friday

A ceremony to honor the 61 Wyoming law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1871 will be held on Friday at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.

That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Beck

You can see a list of the 61 Wyoming officers who have perished in office according to the Officer Down Memorial page here.

According to that page, the list includes five members of both the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

Two members of the Wyoming Highway Patrol have died in the line of duty, as has one patrol K9.

Three members of the Albany County Sheriff's Office have died on duty, as have three members of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and once Casper Police Officer.

Friday's ceremony is being held in conjunction with National Police Week. President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Police Day and the week around that date as National Police Week in 1962.

In 2022, 246 police officers in the United States died in the line of duty according to Beck.

The Wyoming ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Law Enforcement Academy.