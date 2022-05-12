A Laramie man is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing nearly $1,100 worth of items from the Walmart in Laramie.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers were called to the store on May 7 for a report of a shoplifting that occurred on April 29.

"The investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Anthony R. Snodgrass for felony theft," Thompson said in a release.

Thompson says Snodgrass stole "everything from landscaping supplies to vacuums to graham crackers."

If convicted, Snodgrass could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

