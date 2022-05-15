Cheyenne Police Post Memorial To Fallen CPD Officers

In observance of National Police Week, the Cheyenne Police Department has posted a memorial on Facebook to CPD officers who have died in the line of duty.

The list of fallen officers goes back to the early 1900s but also includes two Cheyenne Police Officers who died in the 2ist century, according to the post

According to the post:

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Peace Officers Memorial Day pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

During National Police Week, the families who lost officers from all over the country travel to Washington D.C. to add their loved one’s name to the National Peace Officers Memorial. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), this year a staggering 619 names will be added.

According to the post, the following Cheyenne Police Officers have died on duty:

Fallen CPD Officers: C. Henry Edwards – 1907 Hugh C. Petrie – 1919 Charles Gatza Jr. – 1934 Jack Norwood Jernigan – 1954 Dennis M. Shuck – 2006 George “Bill” Stanford – 2007

In observance of National Police Week, at least two Wyoming police departments--Laramie and Rock Springs-- are giving away blue lights to enable people to show they "back the blue," or support police officers.

