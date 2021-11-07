A year ago, Laramie ran the table on the way to the 4A State Volleyball Championship. This season, the Plainsmen lost a grand total of 2 matches with 32 wins so they were on top of their game once again. Laramie met Kelly Walsh in the 4A title game for the 2nd year in a row and these two teams had a few compelling matches during the regular season. But Laramie prevailed in 3 straight which was a bit of surprise, 25-20, 25-20, and 25-23.

Laramie ended up beating KW 4 out of 6 meetings this season. The Trojans finish the season 30-5 and made the 4A championship match 6 years in a row. We have some video of that state championship match as well as a few photos too. Enjoy!

