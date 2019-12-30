Laramie Man Sentenced for Lighting Dumpster, Vehicle Fires

LARAMIE (AP) — A Wyoming man who pleaded guilty to setting fires has been sentenced to a drug treatment program after serving nearly a year in jail.

The Laramie Boomerang reported 23-year-old Samuel Pennington has been jailed since Jan. 15 for causing fires around Laramie between September 2018 and January 2019.

Pennington was charged with seven counts of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary. Investigators say Pennington started vehicle, dumpster and trash compactor fires.

A district court judge suspended an 8-10 year prison sentence and ordered Pennington to complete an in-patient treatment program or Laramie County’s drug court program.