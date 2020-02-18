Laramie Man Charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree

On February 16, around 9:30 pm, Laramie Police Department responded to a call from a male subject who had reported that he had been stabbed at the 900 Block of Sanders.

After the officers' investigation, 54-year-old Bruce W. Dell was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Assault and Battery, and Domestic Battery.

There has been no bail set for the two felony charges and he is still incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.

As these are still accusations, the Defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.