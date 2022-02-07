Laramie Impressive at 4A West Boys Swim Meet

The Laramie boys swimming program is looking for their 5th consecutive 4A state championship and they easily won the 4A West Conference meet over the weekend at Kelly Walsh in Casper. The Plainsmen rang up 456 points to outdistance Kelly Walsxh with 306 with Rock Springs 3rd with 201.

Laramie dominated by winning 8 of 12 events with Lowden Ewers winning the 200 freestyle in 1.52.44 and the 500 free in 5.00.68. John Spicer of Rock Springs was a 2 event winner as well taking the 50 freestyle in 22.47 and the 100 free in 49.22.

In the other events, Kyle Morton of Laramie tapped the wall first in the 200 Individual Medley in 2.09.71. Laramie's Mace Spiker-Miller swan 52.39 to win the 100 Fly and his teammate Josh Liu took first in the 100 Breastroke with a clocking on 1.04.89. Kelly Walsh's Lantz Fulton won the 100 Backstroke in 56.09.

In the relay events, Kelly Walsh won the 200 Medley with Laramie taking the 200 free and the 400 free. The diving winner was Dylan Bressler of Laramie with a score of 490.10.

The state boys swimming championships will be in Gillette from February 17th through the 19th. We do have a few photos to share with you from Saturday's competition from the Kelly Walsh pool. Take a peek!

