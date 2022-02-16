High School Sports Pics of the Week Feb. 10-12

It was full bore for high school athletes around the state last week. We're heading down the stretch of the winter season so the guys and gals gearing up for the various regional and state tournaments.

We have a big collection of photos from our first-in-class photographers who are gracious enough to share their work. We have a lot of boys and girls basketball with a few from boys swimming and wrestling.

If you have some images to share, you can submit them on our WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app