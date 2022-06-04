Laramie County Sheriff: Silas Ojeda Investigation Remains Open

Almost six years after a 13-month-old Cheyenne boy was last seen alive, the boy's body has still not been recovered and the investigation into his suspected death remains open, according to an official with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

Silas Ojeda is also still listed as a missing person on Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation's website, Wyoming Missing Persons. Silas was last seen alive on October 22, 2016.

Lt Christopher DeBiasi of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office this week told Townsquare Media that the investigation into the case remains open. He also said investigators have a "person of interest" in the case, but declined to go into further detail.

Logan Rogers, who at the time of Silas' disappearance was the boyfriend of the boy's mother, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the boy's death later in 2016. He was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison. Rogers had initially told investigators that Silas had gone fishing with a man named Santiago and had never returned. He later said that Silas had fallen off a counter and died while in Rogers' care. Rogers said he had been using meth when the boy died. He at one point claimed to have dumped the boy's body in a dumpster after his death.

But a subsequent search of the area near the dumpster and of a landfill in Ault, Colo. found no trace of the boy's body

At his sentencing hearing, Rogers claimed that his guilty plea had been coerced and that the boy was still alive. Then-Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg said that he would be shocked if the boy was still alive, based on the evidence in the case.

A Facebook page called "Justice for Silas Ojeda" remains active.