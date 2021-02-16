Laramie County GOP To Consider Cheney Censure Motion

The Laramie County Republican Party is slated to consider a motion tonight to censure Congresswoman Liz Cheney over her vote in the U.S. House to impeach former President Donald Trump.

That's according to several party members as well as posts on social media.

The state Republican Party has already censured Cheney over the vote, as have some other county GOP organizations. A censure is a statement of strong disapproval. Cheney has said she will not resign, despite calls from some that she do so. The Senate this past weekend voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment charges based on allegations that he incited a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Get our free mobile app

While seven Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump, that 57-43 majority fell well short of the 2/3 majority needed for a conviction. Tonight's meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at the Metropolitan Downtown at 1701 Carey in Cheyenne.

While the meeting is open to the public, only members of the party central committee can vote or provide input.