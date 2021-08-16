Laramie County Deputies to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office will be conducting high-visibility DUI enforcement from the end of August through Labor Day, the agency announced Monday.

"We aim to keep our streets safe but would like you to also take part," the agency posted on Facebook.

Deputies urge those who plan on drinking to designate a sober driver. They also urge people to call 911 or local law enforcement if they suspect someone is driving drunk.

According to data from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there were 12 fatal crashes in Laramie County last year, three of which occurred in August, but alcohol was not listed as a factor in any of those crashes.

