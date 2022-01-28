Laramie County Deputies Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole multiple catalytic converters from a location east of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 200 block of County Road 128A.

"Between December 11th and the 12th, catalytic converters were stolen off of 10 vehicles at that location," said Warner.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RELATED:

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born