Laramie County Animal Control Rescues Kitten Trapped In Drain
Laramie County Animal Control was alerted on Wednesday by a concerned citizen about desperate-sounding screams coming from a storm drain at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Cheyenne.
That's according to a news release from the agency. Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded to the call, finding a tiny kitten trapped in the 4-foot-deep drainage system. The only option for rescuing the baby feline was to try to use a live trap to remove the five-week-old kitten from danger.
By day two of the rescue effort, Officer Nguyen was able to safely rescue the kitty from the drain. The kitten's strong vocal cords saved its life.
By the way, information on adopting rescued animals like this one is available on the Cheyenne Animal Shelter website.
Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department
They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime.
In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.