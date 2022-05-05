Cheyenne Animal Shelter Looks To “Empty The Shelter” This Week

With the news a couple of weeks ago about the Cheyenne Animal Shelter taking on dogs that were in a hoarding case, really pushed the capacity of the shelter. They had to really restructure their kennels and dog runs to be able to accommodate the incoming animals.

Fortunately, it's a great time for that to happen(well, it's never a great time, but you know what I mean) because the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is taking part in the Bissel Pet Foundation's Empty The Shelters National Adoption Event. The really cool thing about this event is that you can find a new four-legged family member for just 25 bucks!

This is a great opportunity for both the shelter and the community to find lifelong friendships and help make a little breathing room in the shelter. Earlier this year, they had a similar event and were able to move out nearly the entire shelter of dogs. Let's see if they can make that happen again, with the help of Bissell.

The event itself is happening now and while the post above says it's running through May 8th, another post said they extended the event from now until May 15th. This gives you plenty of time to go through and find the perfect new addition to your home and not feel rushed.

If you want to take a look and see what the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has to offer, you can go through their gallery here. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday 12 pm to 6 pm and if you'd like to adopt, you'll need to set an appointment. So, let's empty the shelter!

